Overview

Dr. Sommer Hammoud, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Hammoud works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Willow Grove, PA with other offices in Blue Bell, PA and Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.