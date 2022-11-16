Dr. Sommer Hammoud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammoud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sommer Hammoud, MD
Overview
Dr. Sommer Hammoud, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Hammoud works at
Locations
-
1
Rothman Orthopaedics2400 Maryland Rd Ste 20, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions (800) 321-9999
-
2
Rothman Orthopaedic Institute510 Township Line Rd Fl 1, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions (800) 764-9183
-
3
Rothman Orthopaedics925 Chestnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (800) 321-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hammoud?
Dr. Hammoud was excellent. After my MRI I was told I had 2 tears in my rotator cuff and a tear in my right bicep muscle. She explained the surgery and what it would entail. After approximately a little over 2 months of healing I was able to return to lifting weights and concentrated on reps to strengthen the muscles. In 6 months I am back to normal with my shoulder stronger than ever before. Thank you Doctor for taking great care of me.
About Dr. Sommer Hammoud, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1902017072
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hammoud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammoud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammoud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammoud works at
Dr. Hammoud has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammoud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
178 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammoud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammoud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammoud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammoud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.