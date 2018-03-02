See All General Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Sommer Gunia, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Sommer Gunia, DO

General Surgery
4.1 (19)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sommer Gunia, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Kc Unvi Of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Gunia works at Arizona Center for Cancer Care in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. IRVING JORGE, MD
Dr. IRVING JORGE, MD
4.7 (54)
View Profile
Dr. David Etzioni, MD
Dr. David Etzioni, MD
3.7 (21)
View Profile
Dr. Amit Mathur, MD
Dr. Amit Mathur, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Center for Cancer Care
    7337 E 2nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 629-8390
  2. 2
    Comprehensive Breast Center of Arizona
    9965 N 95th St Ste 105, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 629-8390

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Port Placements or Replacements
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Port Placements or Replacements
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Acute Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fibrocystic Breast Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nipple Conditions Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mercy Care
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gunia?

    Mar 02, 2018
    I would definitely recommend Dr. Gunia for anyone dealing with breast cancer. She explained my treatment choices clearly and answered every question. Surgery went well, no complications, and I healed well. Her support staff was courteous and helful as well.
    Silvia in Phoenix — Mar 02, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sommer Gunia, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sommer Gunia, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gunia to family and friends

    Dr. Gunia's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gunia

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sommer Gunia, DO.

    About Dr. Sommer Gunia, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962672477
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Akron General Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • College of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Kc Unvi Of Medicine and Biosciences
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Arizona State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sommer Gunia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gunia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gunia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gunia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gunia works at Arizona Center for Cancer Care in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Gunia’s profile.

    Dr. Gunia has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gunia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gunia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gunia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gunia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gunia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sommer Gunia, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.