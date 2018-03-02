Dr. Sommer Gunia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gunia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sommer Gunia, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sommer Gunia, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Kc Unvi Of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Gunia works at
Locations
Arizona Center for Cancer Care7337 E 2nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 629-8390
Comprehensive Breast Center of Arizona9965 N 95th St Ste 105, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 629-8390
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mercy Care
- Phoenix Health Plan
- SCAN Health Plan
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University Physicians
Ratings & Reviews
I would definitely recommend Dr. Gunia for anyone dealing with breast cancer. She explained my treatment choices clearly and answered every question. Surgery went well, no complications, and I healed well. Her support staff was courteous and helful as well.
About Dr. Sommer Gunia, DO
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1962672477
Education & Certifications
- Akron General Medical Center
- College of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery
- Kc Unvi Of Medicine and Biosciences
- Arizona State University
