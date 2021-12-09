See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Lubbock, TX
Dr. Somkiat Sopontammarak, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Somkiat Sopontammarak, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
5 (36)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Somkiat Sopontammarak, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Prince Of Songkla University and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital, Covenant Medical Center and University Medical Center.

Dr. Sopontammarak works at South Plains Pediatric Cardiology, P.A. in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    South Plains Pediatric Cardiology, P.A.
    6401 Indiana Ave Ste C, Lubbock, TX 79413 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 799-3322
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Covenant Childrens Hospital
  • Covenant Medical Center
  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atrial Septal Defect
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Heart Murmur
Atrial Septal Defect
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Heart Murmur

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Abnormal Heart Beat Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • FirstCare Health Plans
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sopontammarak?

    Dec 09, 2021
    Dr. Sam is AMAZING! He was so nice, very thorough and made my 10 year old daughter feel very comfortable. The staff is kind and inviting as well! I am extremely happy with our experience. Thank you Dr. Sam and staff!
    Courtney Shea Reed — Dec 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Somkiat Sopontammarak, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Somkiat Sopontammarak, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sopontammarak to family and friends

    Dr. Sopontammarak's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sopontammarak

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Somkiat Sopontammarak, MD.

    About Dr. Somkiat Sopontammarak, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Thai
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720242126
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Heart Inst For Chldn
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Christ Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Songklanagarind Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Prince Of Songkla University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Hat Yai Wittayalai High School
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Somkiat Sopontammarak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sopontammarak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sopontammarak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sopontammarak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sopontammarak works at South Plains Pediatric Cardiology, P.A. in Lubbock, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sopontammarak’s profile.

    Dr. Sopontammarak has seen patients for Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sopontammarak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Sopontammarak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sopontammarak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sopontammarak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sopontammarak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Somkiat Sopontammarak, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.