Dr. Somjira Namarsa, DO

Family Medicine
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Somjira Namarsa, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jbsa Lackland, TX. They completed their residency with Scott/White Hospital Family Medicine

Dr. Namarsa works at Whasc Imc 759 Mdos Mmim in Jbsa Lackland, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX and Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Whasc Imc 759 Mdos Mmim
    1100 Wilford Hall Loop Bldg 4554, Jbsa Lackland, TX 78236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 292-6225
    Leslie Rd.
    7403 Leslie Rd Ste 103, San Antonio, TX 78254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 881-0630
    Palo Alto
    9727 Poteet Jourdanton Fwy Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 881-0630
    Pro-Care Medical Center - Central Austin
    1015 W 39th 1/2 St, Austin, TX 78756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 881-0630

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center

Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 09, 2019
    Excellent Dr. Very good taking care of you and getting consults when needed.
    Scott Bailey — Dec 09, 2019
    About Dr. Somjira Namarsa, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Thai
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043478183
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Scott/White Hospital Family Medicine
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Somjira Namarsa, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Namarsa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Namarsa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Namarsa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Namarsa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Namarsa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Namarsa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Namarsa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

