Overview

Dr. Somjira Namarsa, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jbsa Lackland, TX. They completed their residency with Scott/White Hospital Family Medicine



Dr. Namarsa works at Whasc Imc 759 Mdos Mmim in Jbsa Lackland, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX and Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.