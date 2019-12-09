Dr. Somjira Namarsa, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Namarsa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Somjira Namarsa, DO
Overview
Dr. Somjira Namarsa, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jbsa Lackland, TX. They completed their residency with Scott/White Hospital Family Medicine
Dr. Namarsa works at
Locations
-
1
Whasc Imc 759 Mdos Mmim1100 Wilford Hall Loop Bldg 4554, Jbsa Lackland, TX 78236 Directions (210) 292-6225
-
2
Leslie Rd.7403 Leslie Rd Ste 103, San Antonio, TX 78254 Directions (210) 881-0630
-
3
Palo Alto9727 Poteet Jourdanton Fwy Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78211 Directions (210) 881-0630
-
4
Pro-Care Medical Center - Central Austin1015 W 39th 1/2 St, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (210) 881-0630
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Dr. Very good taking care of you and getting consults when needed.
About Dr. Somjira Namarsa, DO
- Family Medicine
- English, Thai
- 1043478183
Education & Certifications
- Scott/White Hospital Family Medicine
