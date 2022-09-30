Dr. Sominder Sandhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sominder Sandhu, MD
Overview
Dr. Sominder Sandhu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Bishop Orris Walker Fhc528 Prospect Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11238 Directions (718) 613-6800Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- 2 866 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10017 Directions (718) 613-4084
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Healthfirst
Ratings & Reviews
I got my breast reduction surgery done by Dr,Sandhu. Dr Sandhu did absolutely amazing job and I would recommend him to all my friends and family
About Dr. Sominder Sandhu, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1952491623
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandhu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandhu has seen patients for Localized Fat Deposits, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandhu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandhu.
