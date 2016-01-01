Overview

Dr. Someswara Karri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Great River Medical Center.



Dr. Karri works at Mid South Cardiovascular in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Chest Pain and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.