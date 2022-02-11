See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Royersford, PA
Dr. Somera Ali, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (26)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Somera Ali, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Royersford, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Phoenixville Hospital and Pottstown Hospital.

Dr. Ali works at PMA Medical Specialists LLC in Royersford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Diabetes Type 2 and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pma Medical Specialists
    410 W Linfield Trappe Rd Ste 100, Royersford, PA 19468 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 495-2300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phoenixville Hospital
  • Pottstown Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Diabetes Type 2
Overweight
Obesity
Diabetes Type 2
Overweight

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    3.9
    Feb 11, 2022
    I saw Dr. Ali for type 2 diabetes and low thyroid for about 10 years. She always took her time with me and answered all my questions. I'd highly recommend her. I was sad that I could not take her with me when we moved out of state!
    Photo: Dr. Somera Ali, MD
    About Dr. Somera Ali, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1215079330
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Sinai School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • King Edward Medical University
