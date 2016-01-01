Dr. Sombabu Maganti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maganti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sombabu Maganti, MD
Dr. Sombabu Maganti, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Aurora, Mercy Hospital Lebanon and Mercy Hospital Springfield.
Mercy Clinic Neuropsychology - Whiteside2115 S Fremont Ave Ste 3000, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 820-9123
Mercy Children's Hospital Springfield1235 E Cherokee St, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 820-2777
- Mercy Hospital Aurora
- Mercy Hospital Lebanon
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Sombabu Maganti, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1407142474
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Neurology
Dr. Maganti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maganti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maganti has seen patients for Trigeminal Neuralgia, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maganti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Maganti. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maganti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maganti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maganti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.