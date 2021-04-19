Overview

Dr. Soman Wong, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn.



Dr. Wong works at Soman M Wong MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.