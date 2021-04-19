Dr. Soman Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Soman Wong, MD
Dr. Soman Wong, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn.
Soman Mary Wong MD PC139 Centre St Ste 809, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 349-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
I’ve been with Dr. Wong since 2017. I’ve had a few GYNs before but she is the best. I’m always able to get an appointment within 1-2 days and there’s never a wait time at her office. In fact I think they purposefully schedule patients so you don’t have to see the other patients. Mary and Kitty (the receptionists and assistants) are both very friendly and personable. Dr. Wong takes her time with the visits and ALWAYS answers my questions (I ask everything). I’ve never left her office feeling like I didn’t get my concerns heard. Even if I forgot to ask something or something comes up after I leave I am able to call and still receive care. In my opinion , this is the best trio in women’s health and I gladly recommend Dr. Wong to anyone who has had subpar GYNs before.
About Dr. Soman Wong, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1073508701
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Center
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wong speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
