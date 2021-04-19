See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Soman Wong, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn.

Dr. Wong works at Soman M Wong MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Soman Mary Wong MD PC
    139 Centre St Ste 809, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 349-5555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Brooklyn

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 19, 2021
    I’ve been with Dr. Wong since 2017. I’ve had a few GYNs before but she is the best. I’m always able to get an appointment within 1-2 days and there’s never a wait time at her office. In fact I think they purposefully schedule patients so you don’t have to see the other patients. Mary and Kitty (the receptionists and assistants) are both very friendly and personable. Dr. Wong takes her time with the visits and ALWAYS answers my questions (I ask everything). I’ve never left her office feeling like I didn’t get my concerns heard. Even if I forgot to ask something or something comes up after I leave I am able to call and still receive care. In my opinion , this is the best trio in women’s health and I gladly recommend Dr. Wong to anyone who has had subpar GYNs before.
    — Apr 19, 2021
    About Dr. Soman Wong, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1073508701
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Beth Israel Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Soman Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wong has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Wong speaks Cantonese and Chinese.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

