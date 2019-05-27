Dr. Somal Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Somal Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Somal Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Gastro Health3661 S Miami Ave Ste 907, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 856-7333
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
He real tell you what is going on and does not sidetrack you Honesty and Professional to the Max !
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295946168
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
