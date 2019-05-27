Overview

Dr. Somal Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Gastro Health in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.