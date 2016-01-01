Overview

Dr. Somajita Ghosal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nottingham, MD. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.



Dr. Ghosal works at Johns Hopkins Community Physicians - White Marsh in Nottingham, MD with other offices in Belcamp, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.