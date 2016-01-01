Dr. Soma Brahmanandam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brahmanandam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Soma Brahmanandam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Soma Brahmanandam, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Long Island City, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Brahmanandam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Doctors Queens2520 30th Ave Fl 5, Long Island City, NY 11102 Directions (718) 808-7777Wednesday2:30pm - 6:45pm
-
2
Mount Sinai Doctors Forest Hills9901 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 520-6100Monday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health First Health Plans
- Healthfirst
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brahmanandam?
About Dr. Soma Brahmanandam, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1164586392
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Umass Memorial Med Center
- U Mass Med Ctr
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brahmanandam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brahmanandam accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brahmanandam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brahmanandam works at
Dr. Brahmanandam has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brahmanandam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brahmanandam speaks Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Brahmanandam. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brahmanandam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brahmanandam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brahmanandam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.