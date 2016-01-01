Overview

Dr. Soma Brahmanandam, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Long Island City, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Brahmanandam works at Mount Sinai Doctors in Long Island City, NY with other offices in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.