Dr. Soma Barua, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CHITTAGONG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial.



Dr. Barua works at Los Angeles County Nephrology in Montebello, CA with other offices in Bell Gardens, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.