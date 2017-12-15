Overview

Dr. Solomon Owusu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ghana and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.



Dr. Owusu works at Neighborhood Clinic in Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.