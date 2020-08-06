Dr. Solomon Osei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Solomon Osei, MD
Overview
Dr. Solomon Osei, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Osei-kwakye Ob Gyn PC249 Empire Blvd, Brooklyn, NY 11225 Directions (718) 940-2229
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
been seeing Dr.Osei for years he is a very good Physician
About Dr. Solomon Osei, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osei has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osei accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osei has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Pap Smear and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Osei speaks Russian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Osei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.