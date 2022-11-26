Overview

Dr. Solomon Luo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston.



Dr. Luo works at Hamilton Eye Institute in Reading, PA with other offices in Pottsville, PA, Philadelphia, PA and Shamokin, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.