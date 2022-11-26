Dr. Solomon Luo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Solomon Luo, MD
Overview
Dr. Solomon Luo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston.
Dr. Luo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wyomissing1300 Broadcasting Rd, Reading, PA 19610 Directions (570) 628-4444
-
2
Progressive Vision Institute201 E Laurel Blvd, Pottsville, PA 17901 Directions (570) 628-4444
-
3
Progressive Vision Institute8401 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Directions (215) 745-5050
-
4
Progressive Vision Institute100 E Lehigh Ave Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19125 Directions (215) 707-1830
-
5
Progressive Vision Institute214 E Independence St, Shamokin, PA 17872 Directions (570) 648-4444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luo?
I pray they know after 21 years of very bad eyes they can help me .
About Dr. Solomon Luo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1447256169
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luo works at
Dr. Luo has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Luo speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Luo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.