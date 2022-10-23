Overview

Dr. Sol Harari, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from SUNY Downstate College of Medicine, Brooklyn, N.Y..



Dr. Harari works at Baptist Health Primary Care in South Miami, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.