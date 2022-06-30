Overview

Dr. Solomon Forouzesh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Southern California Hospital at Culver City.



Dr. Forouzesh works at Arthritis Care & Treatment Center in Culver City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.