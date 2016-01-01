See All Dermatologists in Chelmsford, MA
Dr. Solomon Brickman, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Solomon Brickman, MD is a dermatologist in Chelmsford, MA. Dr. Brickman completed a residency at Med College Of Virginia Hospital. He currently practices at Future of Dentistry - Chelmsford. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chelmsford Office
    3 Courthouse Ln, Chelmsford, MA 01824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 970-2089
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Contact Dermatitis
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection

Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna

About Dr. Solomon Brickman, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1013973163
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Med College Of Virginia Hospital
Medical Education
  • University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
Patient Satisfaction

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(5)
