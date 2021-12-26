Dr. Solomon Bisangwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bisangwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Solomon Bisangwa, MD
Dr. Solomon Bisangwa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Berlin, NJ. They completed their residency with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Jefferson Health West Berlin Primary & Specialty Care - Neurology301 N Route 73, West Berlin, NJ 08091 Directions
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Personable Knowledgeable and Professional. Answered all questions and concerns. Took his time to explain in a way that we understood. Would highly recommend him.
- Neurology
- English
- 1629464961
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Neurology
Dr. Bisangwa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bisangwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bisangwa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bisangwa.
