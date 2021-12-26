See All Neurologists in West Berlin, NJ
Dr. Solomon Bisangwa, MD

Neurology
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Solomon Bisangwa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Berlin, NJ. They completed their residency with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Dr. Bisangwa works at Jefferson Health West Berlin Primary & Specialty Care - Neurology in West Berlin, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health West Berlin Primary & Specialty Care - Neurology
    301 N Route 73, West Berlin, NJ 08091 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Dec 26, 2021
Personable Knowledgeable and Professional. Answered all questions and concerns. Took his time to explain in a way that we understood. Would highly recommend him.
— Dec 26, 2021
Dr. Solomon Bisangwa, MD
About Dr. Solomon Bisangwa, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1629464961
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Internship
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Board Certifications
  • Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Solomon Bisangwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bisangwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bisangwa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bisangwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bisangwa works at Jefferson Health West Berlin Primary & Specialty Care - Neurology in West Berlin, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Bisangwa’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bisangwa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bisangwa.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bisangwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bisangwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

