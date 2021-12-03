Dr. Soloman Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Soloman Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Soloman Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Stonesprings Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Medical GI3620 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 307, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 977-4939
Advanced Medical GI11440 Commerce Park Dr Ste LL3, Reston, VA 20191 Directions (703) 977-4938
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shah did my colonoscopy at Stone Springs Hospital. He found a polyp, sending in for biopsy. I have chronic Diverticulitis and he gave me a whole read out on not only the results of my colonoscopy but good info on my upcoming colon surgery. He answered all my questions, strictly professional. Prior to my procedure, I saw some very odd reviews on him, and his rating seemed low. However, when I read the reviews, none of them pertained to his 20+ years of expertise in his field for which he should have all five-star reviews. Personally, I don't care if the front office was friendly or not, or parking was an issue, nor do I care about "bedside manner". I care that he knows what he is doing and does it well. He probably is excellent at what he does because he focuses on that and not having an outgoing "best bud" personality. Has more of a personality of an Academic and I am totally good with that. If you want an excellent gastroenterologist pick him, if you want a best bud, move on.
About Dr. Soloman Shah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1578524997
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland Medical System
- University Of Maryland Medical System
- University Of Maryland Medical System
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.