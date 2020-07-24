Dr. Solly Elmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Solly Elmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Solly Elmann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with Bert M. Glaser National Retina Institute
Dr. Elmann works at
Locations
Clarity Eye5121 Avenue U, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 338-9800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health First Health Plans
- HealthCare Partners
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Oxford Health Plans
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor! He took his time to explain my diagnosis, very caring.
About Dr. Solly Elmann, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1447545421
Education & Certifications
- Bert M. Glaser National Retina Institute
- SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn
- North Shore & LIJ Medical Centers
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Elmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elmann works at
Dr. Elmann has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elmann speaks Arabic, Hebrew and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Elmann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elmann.
