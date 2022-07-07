Overview

Dr. Soling Li, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.



Dr. Li works at Dr. Soling Li in Sunrise, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.