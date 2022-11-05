Overview

Dr. Soliman Soliman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fayetteville, AR.



Dr. Soliman works at Walker Heart Institute in Fayetteville, AR with other offices in Bentonville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Electrophysiological Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.