Dr. Soliman Soliman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Soliman Soliman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fayetteville, AR.
Dr. Soliman works at
Locations
1
Northwest Arkansas Heart & Vascular Center3211 N Northhills Blvd Ste 110, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 463-1000
2
Hidden Springs Diagnostic Clinic3000 NW A St, Bentonville, AR 72712 Directions (479) 273-2030
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Soliman performed two cardiac ablations on me. He’s caring, professional, respectful, skillful and effective!
About Dr. Soliman Soliman, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1164591947
Dr. Soliman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soliman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soliman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soliman has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Electrophysiological Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soliman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Soliman speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Soliman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soliman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soliman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soliman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.