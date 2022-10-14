Dr. Elshatanoufy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solafa Elshatanoufy, MD
Overview
Dr. Solafa Elshatanoufy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
UT Physicians Maternal-Fetal Medicine Center - Memorial City929 Gessner Rd Ste 1390, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (832) 325-7133
UT Physicians Urogynecology Center - Memorial City915 Gessner Rd Ste 400, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 486-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Elshatanoufy takes the time to address all concerns and is very knowledgeable and kind. She explains all option for treatment and does everything for one to leave her practice with a good plan for better health!
About Dr. Solafa Elshatanoufy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1508177718
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA UNIVERSITY
