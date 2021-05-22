Overview

Dr. Sohum Desai, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Texas A&M University Health Science Center, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cornerstone Regional Hospital, Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Rio Grande Regional Hospital, South Texas Health System Edinburg and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. Desai works at Surgical Associates in Harlingen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.