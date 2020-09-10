Dr. Sohrab Yamini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yamini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sohrab Yamini, MD
Overview
Dr. Sohrab Yamini, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH).
Dr. Yamini works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Federal Medical Group Inc.1700 Westwood Blvd Fl 1, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 234-6600
-
2
Southern California Hospital At Culver City3828 Delmas Ter, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (323) 462-2271
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yamini?
I have known Dr Sohrab Yamini for many years this Dr is very KNOWLEDGEABLE, GENEROUS,&UNDERSTANDING, did NOT give me a sign that he is working just to make $ like many other physicians, I am very very happy with his services and his office staff so I will recommend him. Thanks doctor Yamini, P.Sh
About Dr. Sohrab Yamini, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1689601858
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yamini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yamini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yamini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yamini works at
Dr. Yamini has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yamini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yamini speaks Arabic and Persian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamini. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yamini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yamini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.