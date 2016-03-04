See All Pediatricians in Montclair, CA
Dr. Sohrab Salamati-Pour, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Sohrab Salamati-Pour, MD

Pediatrics
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sohrab Salamati-Pour, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Montclair, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Salamati-Pour works at Holt Medical Center in Montclair, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Holt Medical Center
    5153 Holt Blvd, Montclair, CA 91763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Yeast Infections
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Acute Bronchitis
Yeast Infections
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Acute Bronchitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Salamati-Pour?

    Mar 04, 2016
    Dr. Salamatipour has been our kids' doctor for a while now and we absolutely love him!!! He is always willing to teach us about their health so we can take better care of our kids.
    Geneva C in Philadelphia, PA — Mar 04, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sohrab Salamati-Pour, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sohrab Salamati-Pour, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Salamati-Pour to family and friends

    Dr. Salamati-Pour's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Salamati-Pour

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sohrab Salamati-Pour, MD.

    About Dr. Sohrab Salamati-Pour, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003957077
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sohrab Salamati-Pour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salamati-Pour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salamati-Pour has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salamati-Pour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salamati-Pour works at Holt Medical Center in Montclair, CA. View the full address on Dr. Salamati-Pour’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Salamati-Pour. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salamati-Pour.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salamati-Pour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salamati-Pour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sohrab Salamati-Pour, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.