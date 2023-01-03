Overview

Dr. Sohrab Gollogly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gilroy, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. Gollogly works at California Emergency Physicians in Gilroy, CA with other offices in Salinas, CA, Monterey, CA, Novato, CA and Santa Cruz, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.