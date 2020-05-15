See All Rheumatologists in Montgomery, AL
Dr. Sohrab Fallahi, MD

Rheumatology
2.2 (47)
53 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sohrab Fallahi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL CENTER OF IRAN / IMPERIAL CENTER OF IRAN and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.

Dr. Fallahi works at Montgomery Rheumatology Assocs in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Montgomery Rheumatology Associates P.A.
    1421 Narrow Lane Pkwy, Montgomery, AL 36111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 284-3105

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson Hospital and Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    May 15, 2020
    Dr. Fall has been my mom’s rheumatologist for many years! I find him incredibly thorough. He is very blunt but I appreciate that. I trust him to care for my mom and feel good about the treatment she receives. I highly recommend Dr. Fallahi for your rheumatology needs.
    Tammy — May 15, 2020
    About Dr. Sohrab Fallahi, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 53 years of experience
    • English, Persian
    • 1497739270
    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL CENTER OF IRAN / IMPERIAL CENTER OF IRAN
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fallahi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fallahi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fallahi works at Montgomery Rheumatology Assocs in Montgomery, AL. View the full address on Dr. Fallahi’s profile.

    Dr. Fallahi has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fallahi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Fallahi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fallahi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fallahi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fallahi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

