Dr. Sohila Zarandy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zarandy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sohila Zarandy, MD
Overview
Dr. Sohila Zarandy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ladera Ranch, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Zarandy works at
Locations
-
1
Hilla Sadri M.d. A Professional Corporation600 Corporate Dr Ste 210, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694 Directions (949) 364-3940Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zarandy?
About Dr. Sohila Zarandy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1568553477
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zarandy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zarandy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zarandy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zarandy works at
Dr. Zarandy speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zarandy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zarandy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zarandy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zarandy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.