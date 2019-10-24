Overview

Dr. Sohil Patel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from American University of Antigua and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at ProMedica Physicians Sylvania Adult and Pediatric Medicine in Sylvania, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.