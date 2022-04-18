See All Ophthalmologists in Reston, VA
Dr. Soheila Rostami, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (43)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Soheila Rostami, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Reston, VA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Maryland Med Center|University Of Maryland Med Center|University Of Maryland Medical System|University Of Maryland Medical System

Dr. Rostami works at Rostami Oculo-Facial Plastics in Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1
    Rostami Oculo-Facial Plastics
    1860 Town Center Dr Ste 250, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 517-6948

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • The George Washington University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharitis
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Blepharitis
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid

Blepharitis
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Chalazion
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Excision of Chalazion
Eye Cancer
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Spasm
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinguecula
Pterygium
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Bell's Palsy
Blepharoplasty
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chronic Dacryoadenitis
Corneal Diseases
Dacryoadenitis
Duane Retraction Syndrome
Exophoria
Exotropia
Eye Disease
Eye Infections
Eye Melanoma
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Senile Cataracts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 18, 2022
    I have had a Droppy eye lid fix by Doctor Rostami. the procedure was easy and fast, my eyes are now even,I was really impress by the care of the staff,from receptionis ,nurses,and the doctors,the day of the surgery ,in the afternoon I got a call to check how I was doing, my experience was really good ,I highly recommend her.
    claudia abrishami-azar — Apr 18, 2022
    About Dr. Soheila Rostami, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1215963517
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Maryland Med Center|University Of Maryland Med Center|University Of Maryland Medical System|University Of Maryland Medical System
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Soheila Rostami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rostami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rostami has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rostami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rostami works at Rostami Oculo-Facial Plastics in Reston, VA. View the full address on Dr. Rostami’s profile.

    Dr. Rostami has seen patients for Blepharitis, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rostami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Rostami. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rostami.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rostami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rostami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

