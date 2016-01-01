Dr. Hesami has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soheila Hesami, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Soheila Hesami, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Hesami works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Metrocare Services3330 S Lancaster Rd, Dallas, TX 75216 Directions (214) 371-6639
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hesami?
About Dr. Soheila Hesami, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1073530820
Education & Certifications
- ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hesami accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hesami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hesami works at
Dr. Hesami speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hesami. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hesami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hesami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hesami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.