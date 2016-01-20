See All Plastic Surgeons in Encino, CA
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Dr. Soheil Younai, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Encino Hospital Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Younai works at California Center For Plstc Sgy in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    California Center For Plstc Sgy
    16055 Ventura Blvd Ste 100, Encino, CA 91436 (818) 386-1222

  Encino Hospital Medical Center
  Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Finger Disorders
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Health Net

    Jan 20, 2016
    Dr. Younai and his staff are remarkably the best plastic surgeons in Los Angeles with very competitive prices. I am 3 months post-op from a high tension tummy tuck and my entire body has been re-shaped to perfection due to Dr. Younai's aggressive skills. My scar is placed so low it's unnoticeable when wearing undergarments. My belly button is so cute and sexy and looks better than my old one. But my favorite part is how Dr. Younai reshaped my waste to look like I'm wearing a corset!
    Michelle S. in Los Angeles, CA — Jan 20, 2016
    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    34 years of experience
    English, Persian and Spanish
    1770694069
    Hand Microsurgery, reconstruct surgery - University of Pittsburgh
    General Surgery - University of California, Davis, East-bay
    UC Davis East Bay
    University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
    UCLA
    Dr. Soheil Younai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Younai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Younai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Younai works at California Center For Plstc Sgy in Encino, CA.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Younai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Younai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Younai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

