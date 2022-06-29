See All Urologists in Mission Hills, CA
Dr. Soheil Niku, MD

Urology
3.0 (29)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Soheil Niku, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. 

Dr. Niku works at Simi San Fernando Valley Urlgy in Mission Hills, CA with other offices in Simi Valley, CA and Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Simi San Fernando Valley Urology Associates
    14901 Rinaldi St Ste 205, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 365-0259
  2. 2
    Dr. Shashi K Reddy
    2925 Sycamore Dr Ste 103, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 583-0944
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Nichols Richard T MD Office
    2100 Lynn Rd Ste 250, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 373-8611
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Simi Valley
  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • Providence Holy Cross Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Rezum System for BPH Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jun 29, 2022
    Don't understand bad reviews. I found Dr. Niku to be very likable and professional. His staff is polite and, for the most part, friendly. The lobby area and treatment rooms are well maintained. He has performed 2 procedures on me recently. They were pain free with no dis-comfort post op. Give him a chance. Ignore previous reviews.
    JanB — Jun 29, 2022
    About Dr. Soheil Niku, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1114994274
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • U Calif San Diego Med Ctr
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Soheil Niku, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Niku has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Niku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Niku has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niku on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Niku. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niku.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niku, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niku appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

