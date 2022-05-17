Dr. Soheil Najibi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Najibi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Soheil Najibi, MD
Overview
Dr. Soheil Najibi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Harbor - UCLA Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Najibi works at
Locations
Dr. Adam J. Del Torto Jr. A Chiropractic Corp.2950 W BURBANK BLVD, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 842-4400
Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center- Division of Otololarynology7601 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA 90242 Directions (562) 401-7111
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
One of the standout memories in my life involves this doctors tremendous care and compassion for me when I needed my hip replaced. The hospital nurses went on strike just hours before my 6:00am surgery was to take place. Dr Najibi made it happen! He called in relief nurses while I helped him by turning on the lights in my OR. Who does that?! This man goes beyond the call of duty; he’s a standup man with superior character. There aren’t enough “stars” in the sky to give this wonderful doctor
About Dr. Soheil Najibi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1215003686
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Dr. Najibi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Najibi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Najibi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Najibi has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Najibi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Najibi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Najibi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Najibi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Najibi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.