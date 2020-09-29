Overview

Dr. Soheil Motamed, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Motamed works at Mission Peak Orthopaedics in Fremont, CA with other offices in Pleasanton, CA and Hayward, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.