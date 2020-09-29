Dr. Soheil Motamed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Motamed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Soheil Motamed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Soheil Motamed, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Motamed works at
Locations
1
Mission Peak Orthopaedics - Fremont39350 Civic Center Dr Ste 300, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 797-3933
2
Mission Peak Orthopaedic Medical Group Inc5924 Stoneridge Dr Ste 110, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 846-6200Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
3
Mission Peak Orthopaedic Medical Group27206 Calaroga Ave Ste 107, Hayward, CA 94545 Directions (510) 300-9898
4
Mission Peak Orthopedic Medical Group Incorporated686 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94536 Directions (510) 797-3933Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience. Dr. Motamed performed arthroscopic surgery on both of my shoulders with nearly 100 percent success. A great doctor and a wonderful human being.
About Dr. Soheil Motamed, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1053323931
Education & Certifications
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Orthopedic Surgery
