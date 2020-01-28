See All Plastic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Soheil Lahijani, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Dr. Soheil Lahijani, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.

Dr. Lahijani works at Beverly Hills Institute Of Plastic Surgery in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA and Valencia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hirsch Skin and Cancer Medical Group
    8654 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 550-6886
    Beverly Hills Institute of Plastic Surgery--BHIPS
    2080 Century Park E Ste 501, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 550-6886
    Beverly Hills Institute of Plastic Surgery
    27420 Tourney Rd Ste 200, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 550-6886

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern California Hospital At Hollywood

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 28, 2020
    Dr.Saul Lahijani is an amazing surgeon ! I had the smart -liposuction 360! Worth it!!
    About Dr. Soheil Lahijani, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1992852784
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University
    Residency
    • Yale University/West Haven VA Medical Center
    Internship
    • St John Hosp&Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Southern California
