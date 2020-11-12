Dr. Soheil Amin-Hanjani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amin-Hanjani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Soheil Amin-Hanjani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Soheil Amin-Hanjani, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ABERDEEN / COLLEGE MEDICINE AND MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Amin-Hanjani works at
Locations
-
1
Hanjani PC830 Oak St Ste 201W, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 583-4961Monday8:45am - 12:00pmTuesday8:45am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
From the very start the staff that greets you to Dr. Hanjani and nursing staff in office are wonderful. They were friendly and tried to answer any questions right away. I had a surgery and I was always made to feel at ease
About Dr. Soheil Amin-Hanjani, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1598723512
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Aberdeen Royal Infirm
- UNIVERSITY OF ABERDEEN / COLLEGE MEDICINE AND MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Amin-Hanjani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amin-Hanjani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Amin-Hanjani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Amin-Hanjani works at
Dr. Amin-Hanjani has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Yeast Infections, and more.
Dr. Amin-Hanjani speaks Persian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin-Hanjani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
