See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Chesapeake, VA
Dr. Soham Sheth, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Soham Sheth, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
2.5 (18)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Soham Sheth, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.

Dr. Sheth works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Progressive Neurology and Sleep Center Pllc
    1210 Progressive Dr Ste 101, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 991-0190
  2. 2
    Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm
    501 Baylor Ct Ste 100, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 991-0190
  3. 3
    Atlantic Foot and Ankle Center
    713 Volvo Pkwy Ste 100, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 842-4110
  4. 4
    Crmc Obgyn Hospitalist
    736 Battlefield Blvd N, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 312-8121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
  • Sentara Leigh Hospital
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  • Sentara Princess Anne Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Vertigo
Sleep Apnea
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sheth?

    Feb 09, 2021
    I met with Family Nurse Practitioner Amanda Doll in Dr. Sheth's office today. I am having difficulty getting a good diagnosis for my problems. Her intake was very thorough. She was kind, patient, professional, courteous, and extremely helpful. She has scheduled tests that I believe have a good chance of identifying a problem some past doctors have dismissed as "old age". I am extremely hopeful that I will now get some answers. All the staff there were friendly, helpful, and courteous.
    Laverne — Feb 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Soham Sheth, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Soham Sheth, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sheth to family and friends

    Dr. Sheth's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sheth

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Soham Sheth, MD.

    About Dr. Soham Sheth, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386835841
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sheth works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Chesapeake, VA. View the full address on Dr. Sheth’s profile.

    Dr. Sheth has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheth. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Soham Sheth, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.