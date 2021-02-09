Dr. Sheth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soham Sheth, MD
Dr. Soham Sheth, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.
Dr. Sheth works at
Progressive Neurology and Sleep Center Pllc1210 Progressive Dr Ste 101, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 991-0190
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm501 Baylor Ct Ste 100, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 991-0190
Atlantic Foot and Ankle Center713 Volvo Pkwy Ste 100, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 842-4110
Crmc Obgyn Hospitalist736 Battlefield Blvd N, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 312-8121
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I met with Family Nurse Practitioner Amanda Doll in Dr. Sheth's office today. I am having difficulty getting a good diagnosis for my problems. Her intake was very thorough. She was kind, patient, professional, courteous, and extremely helpful. She has scheduled tests that I believe have a good chance of identifying a problem some past doctors have dismissed as "old age". I am extremely hopeful that I will now get some answers. All the staff there were friendly, helpful, and courteous.
About Dr. Soham Sheth, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1386835841
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Sleep Medicine
