Dr. Sohal Shipu, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shipu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sohal Shipu, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sohal Shipu, MB BS is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Shipu works at
Locations
-
1
Jamaica Hospital Medical Center8900 Van Wyck Expy Ste L, Richmond Hill, NY 11418 Directions (631) 913-3529
Hospital Affiliations
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shipu?
About Dr. Sohal Shipu, MB BS
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1427456326
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shipu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shipu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shipu works at
Dr. Shipu has seen patients for Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shipu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shipu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shipu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shipu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shipu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.