Overview

Dr. Sohal Shipu, MB BS is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Shipu works at Queens Nassau Psychiatric Services in Richmond Hill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.