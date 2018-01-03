See All Neurologists in Naperville, IL
Neurology
3 (8)
Dr. Sohal Patel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Naperville, IL. 

Dr. Patel works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
120 Spalding Dr Ste 101, Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 527-7730

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
Dystonia
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Seizure Disorders
Stroke
Sudoscan
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tremor
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Wada Test
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Injury
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Concussion
Confusion
Corticobasal Degeneration
Cranial Trauma
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Essential Tremor
Herniated Disc
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Meningitis
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myoclonus
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pituitary Tumor
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Stiff-Man Syndrome
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Temporal Arteritis
Tension Headache
Torticollis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vasculitis
Vitamin B Deficiency

Jan 03, 2018
Dr. Patel helped us at Alexian when our dad had a stroke. He paid attention to him and cared about us. He and the whole hospital explained everything to us. This is a great hospital!
Elizabeth in Roselle — Jan 03, 2018
  Neurology
  English
  1588821649
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Patel works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Naperville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

Dr. Patel has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

