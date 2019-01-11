Dr. Sohail Punjwani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Punjwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sohail Punjwani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sohail Punjwani, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in North Miami, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Anxiety and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1065 NE 125th St, North Miami, FL 33161 Directions (888) 852-6672
- 2 7481 W Oakland Park Blvd Ste 100A, Tamarac, FL 33319 Directions (954) 771-7743
-
3
Compass Colorado Healthcare Systems Inc.6915 Tutt Blvd Ste 110B, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (970) 800-4668
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Punjwani was the best psychiatrist I had for 5 years.
About Dr. Sohail Punjwani, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1386632883
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
