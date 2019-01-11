Overview

Dr. Sohail Punjwani, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in North Miami, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Anxiety and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.