Dr. Sohail Moussavi, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (17)
Overview

Dr. Sohail Moussavi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They graduated from COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE OF SHANGHAI and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Stafford Hospital.

Dr. Moussavi works at Cardinal Internal Medicine in Woodbridge, VA with other offices in Stafford, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Cardinal Internal Medicine
    12731 Marblestone Dr Ste 200, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 659-4157
  2
    The Medical Center of Stafford
    608 Garrisonville Rd Ste 201, Stafford, VA 22554 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 659-4157

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
  • Stafford Hospital

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 10, 2016
    Dr Moussavi has outstanding bedside manners. He listens to each and every health complaint. He's very professional and genuinly cares about helping his patients .
    Iza in Woodbridge, VA — Aug 10, 2016
    About Dr. Sohail Moussavi, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Dutch
    NPI Number
    • 1265521611
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE OF SHANGHAI
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Moussavi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moussavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Moussavi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moussavi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moussavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moussavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
