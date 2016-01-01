Dr. Mirza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sohail Mirza, MD
Overview
Dr. Sohail Mirza, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Mirza works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northern Virginia Lactation Consultants4250 Chain Bridge Rd, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 828-6579
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mirza?
About Dr. Sohail Mirza, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1063469393
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mirza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mirza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mirza works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.