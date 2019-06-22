Dr. Sohail Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sohail Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Sohail Khan, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Marshfield Medical Center Eau Claire.
Locations
American Heart and Vascular Institute5292 S College Dr Ste 201, Murray, UT 84123 Directions (801) 215-9011Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
American Heart and Vascular Institute5801 S Fashion Blvd Ste 200, Murray, UT 84107 Directions (801) 261-1391
Hospital Affiliations
- Marshfield Medical Center Eau Claire
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khan is very knowledgeable and caring as well as innovative in procedure and technique. I have witnessed several patients undergo new and innovative peripheral procedures with excellent results including a significant increase in quality of life and reduction of painful side effects of peripheral disease. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Sohail Khan, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1235330382
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Med Ctr
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Venous Insufficiency and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
