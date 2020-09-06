Dr. Sohail Kayani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kayani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sohail Kayani, MD
Dr. Sohail Kayani, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Locations
Sohail Kayani MD115 Technology Dr Unit B200, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 445-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I love this office. Dr Kayani has a wonderful receptionist and Dr Kayani is very professional. He has helped my daughter with her asthma. I’m glad we were referred to him!
About Dr. Sohail Kayani, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1700855095
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Nassau University Med Center
- Lincoln Hospital
- King Edward Medical College
- Government College, Lahore,Pakistan
- Pediatric Pulmonology
