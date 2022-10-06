Dr. Jalal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sohail Jalal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sohail Jalal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Jalal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Metro Mht LLC7737 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 772-1212
-
2
Town Center Ear Nose and Throat3521 Town Center Blvd S Ste B, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 772-1212
-
3
Houston Arrhythmia Associates PA915 Gessner Rd Ste 585, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 827-8710
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jalal?
Had AFIB and he stopped it two years ago with a cardiac procedure. I'm no longer on blood thinners and blood pressure and heart rate are back to normal
About Dr. Sohail Jalal, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1346234002
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jalal accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jalal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jalal works at
Dr. Jalal has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Fibrillation and Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jalal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jalal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jalal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jalal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jalal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.