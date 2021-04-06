Overview

Dr. Sohail Husain, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Husain works at Agility Orthopedics in Stoneham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.